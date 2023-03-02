Barcelona have signed the son of their former Brazilian star Ronaldinho for their Under-19s team, the Catalan club announced on Thursday.

Striker Joao Mendes, 18, has joined the club’s youth system, 15 years after his father departed Camp Nou.

Ronaldinho, widely adored for his attacking talent and skill, joined Barcelona from Paris Saint-Germain in 2003, a year after winning the World Cup with Brazil.

More details on SportsDesk.