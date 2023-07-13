Cristiano Ronaldo’s Saudi club Al-Nassr are banned from registering new players until unpaid debts are settled, FIFA said on Thursday.

The team “is currently prevented from registering new players due to outstanding debts”, a FIFA spokesperson told AFP, without revealing the amount of the debts.

World football’s governing body did not say whether Croatia midfielder Marcelo Brozovic’s recent transfer from Inter Milan would be affected by the sanction.

“The relevant bans will be lifted immediately upon the settlement of the debts being confirmed by the creditors concerned,” the spokesperson added.

