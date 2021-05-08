Dethroned Juventus host Milan on Sunday in a clash of former Serie A title hopefuls now fighting to qualify for the Champions League.

Juventus’ bid for a 10th consecutive title collapsed as Inter Milan sealed their first league crown since 2010 with four games to spare last weekend.

Antonio Conte’s Inter host Sampdoria in the San Siro Saturday, their first game at home since being crowned champions, with fans only allowed to celebrate outside because of Covid-19 restrictions.

Behind Inter, five teams battle for the other three Champions League spots.

