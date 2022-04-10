Cristiano Ronaldo on Saturday apologised for knocking a mobile phone out of the hands of a supporter as he left the pitch following Manchester United’s 1-0 defeat to Everton.

Footage on social media emerged which appeared to show the Portugal star clashing with an Everton supporter as he headed for the tunnel at Goodison Park.

“It’s never easy to deal with emotions in difficult moments such as the one we are facing,” 37-year-old Ronaldo wrote on Instagram.

“Nevertheless, we always have to be respectful, patient and set the example for all the youngsters who love the beautiful game.

