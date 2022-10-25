Cristiano Ronaldo returned to first-team training with Manchester United for the first time on Tuesday since his refusal to come on as a substitute against Tottenham last week.

The Portuguese was left out of United’s squad for Saturday’s 1-1 draw at Chelsea and did individual training with fitness coaches on Friday.

But Ronaldo’s return to the group hints he could be involved for Thursday’s visit of Sheriff Tiraspol in the Europa League.

Erik ten Hag and Ronaldo have reportedly been in dialogue since the former Ajax boss took the decision to omit the five-time Ballon d’Or winner.

Ronaldo had also earned a rebuke from Ten Hag in pre-season for leaving Old Trafford after being substituted at half-time of a friendly against Rayo Vallecano.

