Cristiano Ronaldo surpassed 800 goals for club and country with a double as Manchester United beat Arsenal 3-2 to close to within three points of the Premier League top four.

With new interim manager Ralf Rangnick watching from the stands, the German was given a glimpse of both the talent he will have to work with and problems he has to solve at Old Trafford.

Arsenal went ahead in bizarre circumstances as Emile Smith Rowe’s shot trickled in with United goalkeeper David De Gea down injured before Bruno Fernandes levelled.

Continue reading this article on Sports Desk.