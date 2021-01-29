Juventus coach Andrea Pirlo said Friday it had nothing to do with him if star player Cristiano Ronaldo broke coronavirus rules with a visit to a mountain resort.

“Ronaldo had the day off, he can do what he wants in his private life,” Pirlo said, after Italian media reported the striker defied travel restrictions earlier this week.

He added of all the footballers in the Serie A club: “Off the pitch they are free citizens and each one takes his own responsibility.”

