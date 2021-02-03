Cristiano Ronaldo scored twice as Juventus came from behind to beat Inter 2-1 at the San Siro in their Italian Cup semi-final first leg on Tuesday.

Record 13-time winners Juve will be favourites to reach a sixth final in seven years when they bid to complete the job in the return game in Turin next Tuesday.

“This is just the first leg, we haven’t achieved anything yet,” Juventus coach Andrea Pirlo told RAI Sport.

“What this does prove is that if we are fully concentrated, it becomes difficult for anyone against us.”

Inter, who beat Juventus 2-0 last month in Serie A, have it all to do to keep their hopes of lifting a first Italian Cup since 2011 alive.

“It was an important match, the Serie A game showed Inter are far from an easy side to face,” Juventus midfielder Adrien Rabiot said.

“The tie isn’t over yet, there’s another leg to go and that will be even tougher than this one.”

Holders Napoli host Atalanta in the second last-four first leg on Wednesday.

Inter made a flying start in the ninth minute, as Lautaro Martinez got in front of Matthijs de Ligt to meet Nicolo Barella’s low cross, sweeping a right-footed finish into the net despite Gianluigi Buffon getting a hand to the shot.

But Juventus were given a way back into the tie midway through the first half.

Continue reading this article on Sports Desk, the new sports website by Times of Malta