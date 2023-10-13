Cristiano Ronaldo scored twice as Portugal edged a 3-2 thriller against Slovakia in Porto on Friday to book their place at Euro 2024.

Ronaldo scored a first-half penalty and a second half tap-in as the Portuguese made it seven wins from seven matches in Group J. They have 21 points which ensures them a top two finish.

Slovakia are eight points back in second, two ahead of Luxembourg who drew 1-1 in Iceland.

Portugal got off to a flying start when Ramos rose highest to meet Bruno Fernandes’ cross in the eighth minute, heading the ball down and past Martin Dubravka in the Slovakia goal.

