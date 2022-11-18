Cristiano Ronaldo claimed he was “provoked” by a lack of respect from Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag when refusing to come on as a substitute against Tottenham last month.

Ronaldo has been a peripheral figure on the field during Ten Hag’s first season in charge.

In the final instalment of an interview with TalkTV, Ronaldo responded to criticism after he refused to come on and left Old Trafford early during United’s 2-0 win on October 19.

“I think he did it on purpose,” said Ronaldo. “I felt provoked. I don’t have respect for him because he doesn’t show respect for me.”

The club responded by suspending the five-time Ballon d’Or winner for the Red Devils’ next match against Chelsea.

