Manchester United’s re-signing of Cristiano Ronaldo appeared to be a no-brainer - the galvanising return of a club great with the swagger of a proven winner and guaranteed goals.

But is it more complicated than that? Is the presence of the Portuguese superstar at the fulcrum of the attack helping or hindering the team, who have made a stuttering start to the season?

United are preparing for Tuesday’s Champions League encounter against Atalanta after a morale-boosting 3-0 win against Tottenham that helped ease the pressure on manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer after their 5-0 hammering by Liverpool.

Ronaldo will go into the match on a high after ending a mini-drought in the league, scoring a superb volley and setting up Edinson Cavani for United’s second.

