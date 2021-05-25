Cristiano Ronaldo’s future at Juventus is set to be one of the talking points in the coming weeks after the Portuguese superstar wrote a cryptic message on his Instagram account that gave the impression that he could leave Italy this summer.

Ronaldo still has another year left on his contract but his future was put into question when he was left on the bench for Juventus’ final league game against Bologna on Sunday, with the club citing fatigue for the decision.

Reports said on Tuesday that the former Real Madrid and the Manchester United striker is set for fresh talks with the Juventus top hierarchy in the coming weeks to decide on his future.

