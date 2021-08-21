Cristiano Ronaldo will remain at Juventus, coach Massimiliano Allegri insisted on Saturday, saying he had received assurances from the Portugal star dispelling rumours of a possible return to Real Madrid.

“Let’s clarify this issue, Ronaldo told me that he’s staying,” Allegri said in response to numerous questions on Ronaldo’s form and mindset ahead of Sunday’s Serie A opener at Udinese.

“He has always trained well and has always been available. I’ve read rumours in the papers, but he’s never wanted to leave Juventus.”

Italy’s top scorer last season with 29 goals was absent for Juve’s final warm-up against the club’s youngsters on Thursday, but Allegri said he was ready to play in what will be his fourth and final season of his contract.

Continue reading this article on SportsDesk, the sports website of the Times of Malta