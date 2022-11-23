Portugal midfielder Bruno Fernandes says it was a dream to play with Cristiano Ronaldo at Manchester United, but "nothing lasts forever".

The striker parted ways with the Premier League club by mutual consent on Tuesday and is searching for a new club, with Portugal due to kick off their World Cup campaign against Ghana on Thursday.

Along with Ronaldo's departure, Manchester United also issued a bulletin saying the club could be sold by owners the Glazer family.

Ronaldo, 37, had spoken in a controversial interview last week, where he lashed out at coach Erik ten Hag and the club itself, provoking his eventual departure.

"I don't feel uncomfortable, I don't have to pick a side. It was a dream come true to play with Cristiano at United but nothing lasts forever," Fernandes told a press conference Wednesday.

