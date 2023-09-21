Former Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has admitted the club’s re-signing of Cristiano Ronaldo “turned out wrong”.

Solskjaer was in charge when United brought the five-time Ballon d’Or winner back to Old Trafford in a much-hyped move in August 2021.

At the time the transfer was viewed as a coup that could potentially fuel a Premier League title challenge for the Red Devils, who had finished second the previous season.

But things soon unravelled as the team struggled and Solskjaer was sacked in November that year.

