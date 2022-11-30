Cristiano Ronaldo did not train with his Portugal team-mates on Wednesday ahead of their final World Cup group game against South Korea.

The Portuguese striker, 37, was doing “specific recovery work” according to a source from the Portuguese football federation.

Ronaldo, without a club since leaving Manchester United during the tournament, scored a penalty in his country’s opening win over Ghana.

More details here

Independent journalism costs money. Support Times of Malta for the price of a coffee.

Support Us