Bernardo Silva insisted the atmosphere around Portugal’s World Cup camp was “top, top, top,” despite mounting controversy generated by Cristiano Ronaldo’s recent interview in England.

Five-time Ballon d’Or winner and all-time top international goalscorer in men’s football Ronaldo lashed out at his club Manchester United and coach Erik ten Hag earlier this week when speaking to TalkTV.

Questions about Ronaldo dominated Silva’s press conference and the Manchester City midfielder was not keen to respond in depth, although he did say the forward was focused and motivated.

