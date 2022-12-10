Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag said Friday that Cristiano Ronaldo never told him he wanted to leave Old Trafford.

United parted ways with the Portuguese star after the veteran forward gave an explosive TV interview in which he said he felt “betrayed” by the club and had no respect for Ten Hag.

“I think it was quite clear after the interview that he had to leave. I think we didn’t have to discuss it,” Ten Hag told the Manchester Evening News

“I wanted him to stay from the first moment until now. He wanted to leave, it was quite clear. And when a player definitely doesn’t want to be in this club then he has to go, clear.

“The interview I think, as a club, you can’t accept. There will be consequences. To make that step he knew the consequences. Before he never told me he wanted to leave.”

