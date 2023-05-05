Eddie Howe says Newcastle are not able to launch blockbuster moves for superstars like Cristiano Ronaldo and Neymar despite the financial muscle of their Saudi owners.

Newcastle, 80 percent owned by Saudi Arabia’s Public Investment Fund, have spent over £250 million ($315 million) on new players in the last three transfer windows.

With Howe’s side sitting third in the Premier League ahead of this weekend’s visit from Arsenal, the Magpies look odds on to secure a lucrative berth in next season’s Champions League.

