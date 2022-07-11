New Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag said Monday that Cristiano Ronaldo was “not for sale”, despite the Portuguese superstar skipping the pre-season tour of Thailand and Australia.

Ronaldo missed the start of training with the English Premier League giants last week due to a family issue.

The 37-year-old did not make the plane for the pre-season trip, with reports saying he wants to leave after United’s failure to qualify for the Champions League.

Speaking before the Old Trafford club’s first pre-season friendly against Liverpool in Bangkok on Tuesday, Ten Hag said: “We are planning for Cristiano Ronaldo for the season and that’s it and I’m looking forward to working with him.

“I have read it, but what I say is Cristiano is not for sale, he is in our plans and we want success together.”

United’s new Dutch manager revealed he had spoken to the unsettled striker before the reports emerged last week that he wanted to leave.

