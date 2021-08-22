Cristiano Ronaldo will start on the bench for Juventus’ opening fixture of the new season at Udinese on Sunday amid rumours of a possible exit from the Serie A club.

Italian media reported that five-time Ballon d’Or winner Ronaldo is not injured, while Sky Sport Italia claim that Ronaldo asked to not be picked in the starting line-up as he still hopes to leave the 36-time Italian champions before the end of the month.

Juventus published the formation returning Juve coach Massimiliano Allegri has chosen for the match in Udine, with Alvaro Morata leading the line in a front three which also includes Paulo Dybala and Juan Cuadrado.

