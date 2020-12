Cristiano Ronaldo missed a penalty as champions Juventus squandered the chance to move second in Serie A on Wednesday with a 1-1 draw at home against Atalanta.

Juventus picked up their sixth draw in 12 games, to sit third, three points behind leaders Milan who play at Genoa later on Wednesday.

Behind Milan, Inter and Napoli go head-to-head in the San Siro.

