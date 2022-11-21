Cristiano Ronaldo enters the World Cup under a cloud of controversy but his Portugal team-mate Ruben Neves believes the forward will have a “phenomenal” tournament.

Reduced to a peripheral role at Manchester United this season, the superstar last week lashed out at his club and United coach Erik ten Hag in a TV interview.

The five-time Ballon d’Or winner remains the spearhead for Portugal at 37 despite his struggles at club level and Neves is confident he can shine at his fifth World Cup.

“From what I’ve seen in training he is in a spectacular state of form,” Neves said on Sunday.

“We’re not worried about anything. We know that we can work very well so that individuals stand out. If we are good, Cristiano will be phenomenal.”

Ronaldo, with 117 goals, is the all-time leading goalscorer in men’s international football.

Footage emerged last week of a seemingly tense handshake between Ronaldo and his Manchester United and Portugal team-mate Bruno Fernandes.

But Neves played down speculation over tensions in the squad.

