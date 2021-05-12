Cristiano Ronaldo's 100th goal for Juventus in all competitions helped keep alive his side's hopes of a top-four Serie A finish after a 3-1 win at an impressive Sassuolo on Wednesday.

The result was not easy to come by for Juve, with returning goalkeeper Gianluigi Buffon saving an early penalty, but goals from Adrien Rabiot, Ronaldo and Paulo Dybala meant they stayed fifth, two points off the Champions League qualification places.

Buffon, who announced this week that he is leaving the club at the end of the season, replaced Wojciech Szczesny in goal and immediately showed he has lost none of his ability as he brilliantly kept out Domenico Berardi's spot-kick.

