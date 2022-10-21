Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag confirmed on Friday that Cristiano Ronaldo refused to come on as a substitute during this week’s win against Tottenham, saying there had to be “consequences” for his behaviour.

Post-match talk following the impressive 2-0 victory over Spurs at Old Trafford on Wednesday has been dominated by the early exit of the 37-year-old Portuguese superstar.

Ronaldo headed down the tunnel before the final whistle and made a hasty departure from Old Trafford.

