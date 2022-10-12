Erik ten Hag said on Wednesday that Cristiano Ronaldo will reject an improper conduct charge from the Football Association after the Manchester United star was involved in an altercation with an Everton fan last season.

Video footage showed Ronaldo appearing to knock a young boy’s mobile phone to the ground after United’s 1-0 defeat at Goodison Park on April 9.

The 37-year-old was cautioned by Merseyside Police and the FA last month charged Ronaldo over the incident.

Click here for full story.