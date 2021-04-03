Cristiano Ronaldo nodded in a late equaliser to rescue a point for Juventus in a hard-fought 2-2 derby draw at Torino on Saturday, while AC Milan’s Serie A title challenge faltered with a 1-1 draw with 10-man Sampdoria.

Ronaldo struck in the 79th minute but couldn’t stop Juve dropping further points in their bid for a 10th consecutive league title.

Andrea Pirlo’s side slip to fourth, nine points behind leaders Inter, who travel to Bologna later on Saturday, and four points back from second-placed Milan.

Continue reading this article on SportsDesk, the sports website of The Times of Malta