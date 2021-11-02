Cristiano Ronaldo rode to Manchester United’s rescue late on for the third time in four Champions League matches to salvage a 2-2 draw at Atalanta on Tuesday.

The competition’s all-time top scorer struck a sweet volley from outside the box in the 91st minute to keep United on top of Group F.

However, another disjointed display bailed out by Ronaldo’s brilliant finishing will do little to ease the pressure on coach Ole Gunnar Solskjaer.

Continue reading this article on Sports Desk, the new sports website by Times of Malta