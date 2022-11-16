Cristiano Ronaldo appears to have burnt his bridges with Manchester United after launching a stinging tirade against the club and faces an uncertain future as he prepares for the World Cup.

The Portugal superstar told Piers Morgan’s show on TalkTV that he feels “betrayed” by the Premier League club and that he has no respect for new manager Erik ten Hag.

He also hit out at the club’s US owners, the Glazer family, stating they care far more about the money-making potential of United than results on the pitch.

The 37-year-old forward even fired a broadside against former teammates Gary Neville and Wayne Rooney, saying “they are not my friends” after recent criticism from the pair.

The club have been cautious in their response so far, saying they would consider their response “after the full facts have been established”.

Click here for full story