Cristiano Ronaldo struck the 700th club goal of his career as Manchester United came from behind to beat Everton 2-1 at Goodison Park on Sunday.

The five-time Ballon d’Or winner was again left on the bench by Erik ten Hag but was handed an early introduction by an injury to Anthony Martial.

By that stage it was already 1-1 as Antony cancelled out Alex Iwobi’s opener for Everton.

Ronaldo took his chance just before half-time to give United a deserved three points from an error-strewn game by both sides.

Victory takes Ten Hag’s men up to fifth and within nine points of leaders Arsenal with a game in hand.

The Red Devils were seeking a response to being thrashed 6-3 by Manchester City last weekend but got off to the worst possible start.

