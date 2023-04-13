Cristiano Ronaldo’s new club Al Nassr have parted company with French coach Rudi Garcia, the Saudi side announced on Thursday.

“Al Nassr can announce that head coach Rudi Garcia has left the club by mutual agreement,” they said in a statement on their English language Twitter feed.

“The board and everyone at Al Nassr would like to thank Rudi and his staff for their dedicated work during the past eight months.”

Garcia, 59, was appointed last July and leaves with Al Nassr second in the Saudi league, three points behind leaders Al Ittihad.

