Cristiano Ronaldo’s second coming at Manchester United has already produced two memorable moments with late winners against Villarreal and Atalanta to edge the Red Devils towards the last 16 of the Champions League.

However, Ronaldo’s return has also come at a cost with Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s men increasingly looking like a disjointed bunch of talented individuals rather than a team.

United were on course for a fifth defeat in eight games when Atalanta led 2-0 at half-time at Old Trafford on Wednesday.

A stirring second-half fightback eases the pressure slightly on Solskjaer as United went from bottom of Group F at the break to top by full-time.

