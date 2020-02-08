Cristiano Ronaldo scored for the tenth successive match but was still not enough for Juventus as they slumped to a surprising 2-1 defeat to Verona at the Stadio Bentegodi last night.

The Portuguese ace last week matched David Trezeguet’s 2005 mark of scoring in nine consecutive goals for Juventus and last night he secured another feat in his spell at the Italian champions when blasting home the game’s opening goal with a low shot midway through the second half.

The goal seemed to be a timely relief for Juventus who had found the going tough to break down a stubborn Verona side.

In fact, the Bianconeri were denied by the woodwork twice in the first half following efforts from Douglas Costa and Ronaldo.

But Verona kept fighting and despite having a Marash Kumbulla goal annulled for offside in the first half they kept believing and their efforts were rewarded when Fabio Borini pounced on a hesitant Miralem Pjanic to slot the ball past Wojciech Szczesny.

The home side started to believe more and four minutes from time they were awarded a penalty when Leonardo Bonucci handled the ball inside the area and from the spot Giampaolo Pazzini fired the ball home.

The result, left Juventus three points clear at the top of nearest rivals Inter, who, however, can go level if they beat neighbouring rivals Milan in the derby tonight.

On their part, Verona entered the European zone as they are now sixth on 36 points.

Earlier, Ruslan Malinovskiy helped Atalanta consolidate fourth place with the winner in a 2-1 win at Fiorentina that ended their 27-year away winless run against the Tuscan club.

Federico Chiesa’s scorcher just after half an hour gave mid-table Fiorentina hope of another win over Atalanta, whom they eliminated from the Italian Cup at their Stadio Artemio Franchi last month.

But Duvan Zapata tapped in four minutes after the break to level the scores before Ukrainian Malinovsky came off the bench to seal victory with 18 minutes left, giving Atalanta their first win away at the ‘Viola’ since 1993.

Gian Piero Gasperini’s side pull three points clear of fifth-placed Roma in the race for the Champions League following the capital club’s 3-2 home defeat to Bologna on Friday, but are still eight points behind in-form Lazio in third.

“These are three very important, key points. We haven’t won here for 27 years, and we were up a against an in-form team,” said Gasperini.

Atalanta host Roma next weekend before they play at home against Valencia in the Champions League last-16, having qualified for the competition for the first time this season.

“We have to exploit Roma’s difficulties and our home advantage in the next match,” added Zapata.

“If we do well against the ‘Giallorossi’ it will set us up for the Champions League match against Valencia.”

Moreno Longo started his reign as Torino coach with a 3-1 home defeat to Sampdoria, with the struggling Genoa club’s goals coming in a nine-minute second-half spell.

Torino, in 12th, have now lost four games in a row, conceding 16 goals, and could fall further off the Europa League pace by the end of the weekend.

Simone Verdi had put the hosts ahead 10 minutes after the break with their first goal in their last four games.

The on-loan Napoli forward latched onto an Alex Berenguer through ball and managed to scruff a finish past outrushing Emil Audero for his first goal in the Torino jersey.

But Gaston Ramirez sparked Samp’s revival with half an hour to go with a perfect curling free kick.

And the Uruguayan scored again five minutes later, rushing through to put his side ahead after Fabio Quagliarella had chested down the ball into his path.

Torino’s woes were compounded when Armando Izzo was sent off for bringing Quagliarella down in the box, with the veteran forward stepping up to slot in the penalty.

Claudio Ranieri’s Sampdoria are now 16th, seven points clear of the relegation zone.