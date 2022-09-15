Cristiano Ronaldo scored for the first time this season as Manchester United got their Europa League campaign back on track with a 2-0 win at Sheriff Tiraspol on Thursday.

Ronaldo had gone seven games without a goal this term before the United striker converted a first half penalty against the Moldovan champions.

It was the 37-year-old’s 699th club goal, but Ronaldo’s low-key celebration was in keeping with the comfortable nature of United’s third successive away victory.

Click here for full story.