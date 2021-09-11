Cristiano Ronaldo marked his second debut as Manchester United in style when the Portugues forward put the Red Devils ahead on the stroke of half-time against Newcastle at Old Trafford.

Ronaldo was included in the starting formation by Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer following his close-season move from Juventus.

And the Portuguese forward showed just why the United fans have been so excited by his return to Old Trafford when he blocked the stalemate against Newcastle on the stroke of half-time.

Mason Greenwood saw his shot partially blocked by Newcastle goalkeeper Woodman and in came Ronaldo who fired home to the delight of the Manchester United fans.

