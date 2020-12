Cristiano Ronaldo scored a double as Juventus thrashed Parma 4-0 on Saturday to move within one point of Serie A leaders AC Milan.

The Turin giants, chasing a 10th straight league title this season, remain unbeaten after 13 matches this term.

Ronaldo, who missed a penalty in the midweek 1-1 draw with Atalanta, made amends with his third brace in four games.

