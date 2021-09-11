Cristiano Ronaldo is set to receive a hero’s welcome at Old Trafford on Saturday when he makes his second debut for Manchester United against Newcastle on his return to the Premier League.

The five-time Ballon d’Or winner, who left United to join Real Madrid in 2009, returned to the club in a surprise transfer from Juventus just before the transfer deadline.

United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer said the 36-year-old forward would feature “at some point” in the 1400 GMT kickoff.

Continue reading this article on Sports Desk, the new sports website by Times of Malta