Cristiano Ronaldo has signed a deal with Al Nassr of Saudi Arabia worth more than 200 million euros.

The two-and-half-year contract for the 37-year-old former Manchester United, Real Madrid and Juventus star was confirmed on Friday evening.

The Portuguese star, a five-time Ballon d’Or winner, has been a free agent since his second spell with Manchester United ended in a bitter divorce last month.

