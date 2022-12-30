Cristiano Ronaldo has signed a deal with Al Nassr of Saudi Arabia worth more than 200 million euros.
The two-and-half-year contract for the 37-year-old former Manchester United, Real Madrid and Juventus star was confirmed on Friday evening.
The Portuguese star, a five-time Ballon d’Or winner, has been a free agent since his second spell with Manchester United ended in a bitter divorce last month.
More details on SportsDesk.
Independent journalism costs money. Support Times of Malta for the price of a coffee.Support Us