Cristiano Ronaldo will remain at Juventus this season despite being picked on the bench for their opening fixture of the new Serie A campaign at Udinese, club director Pavel Nedved insisted on Sunday.

Juve legend Nedved said that the decision to not start the five-time Ballon d’Or winner, who has been subject to intense speculation about his future this summer, was a “shared decision” between Ronaldo and returning coach Massimiliano Allegri.

“You shouldn’t try to create sensationalised stories where there aren’t any,” Nedved told broadcaster DAZN.

