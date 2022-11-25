Bernardo Silva said on Thursday he believes Cristiano Ronaldo can still play for a top-level club if he chooses to after the World Cup.

The Portuguese forward scored a penalty in his country’s 3-2 win over Ghana in their first group game in Qatar, two days after leaving Manchester United by mutual consent.

Asked if Ronaldo was still capable of playing for an elite team, Silva said that the 37-year-old could, but would have to make the decision with his family.

“I think so, I think so, (but) it depends on what he wants in his life, he has to speak with his family and decide for himself,” Silva told reporters after the game.

“It’s his decision, the decision of (whichever) club that needs to offer him a contract because now he’s free. We’ll see what happens, it’s his business, not mine.

“I support his decision in that it’s his decision, he’s my Portugal team-mate, if he’s happy, I’m happy.”

