Cristiano Ronaldo has again tested positive for coronavirus as Juventus prepare for next week’s Champions League clash against Barcelona, according to reports in Italy on Thursday.
Ronaldo is currently isolating at his home in Turin after testing positive for Covid-19 on October 13 while with the Portuguese national team for Nations League matches.
