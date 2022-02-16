Cristiano Ronaldo ended his goalscoring drought on Tuesday as Manchester United recovered from an insipid first-half display to beat 10-man Brighton 2-0 and clamber back into the Premier League top four.

The match dramatically changed complexion early in the second half, with Ronaldo scoring his first goal in 2022 before Lewis Dunk was sent off three minutes later.

But the home side wasted chances to double their lead until Bruno Fernandes sealed the points deep into stoppage time.

Continue reading this article on Sports Desk, the new sports website by Times of Malta