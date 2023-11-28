Cristiano Ronaldo convinced the referee to change his mind after awarding him a penalty in Al Nassr’s AFC Champions League 0-0 draw with Iran’s Persepolis.

The 38-year-old former Manchester United and Real Madrid great appeared to have been brought down by Soroush Rafiei inside the box and Chinese referee Ma Ning pointed to the spot.

Ronaldo leapt to his feet and approached the referee, wagging his finger, shaking his head and telling him there had been no foul.

After consulting VAR, the referee was sent to the pitch-side monitor and reversed his decision in the Group E clash in Riyadh.

