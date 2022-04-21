Cristiano Ronaldo expressed his gratitude to Liverpool fans for their show of support after his newborn baby son died.

The fierce rivalry between Manchester United and Liverpool was set aside during the seventh minute of Tuesday’s 4-0 win for the home side at Anfield as the entire stadium joined in a minute’s applause.

Liverpool fans also sang their anthem “you’ll never walk alone”.

Ronaldo missed the match to be with his family after he and partner Georgina Rodriguez announced the sad news on Monday.

