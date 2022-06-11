Cristiano Ronaldo, Joao Moutinho and Raphael Guerreiro will all miss Portugal’s Nations League match against Switzerland this weekend, coach Fernando Santos announced on Saturday.

The trio have been excused the journey to Geneva on “management” grounds rather than injury.

“It’s not about physical problems, it’s a question of management,” said Santos during a press conference in Lisbon.

Continue reading this article on Sports Desk, the new sports website by Times of Malta