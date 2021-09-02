Cristiano Ronaldo will wear Manchester United’s iconic number seven again after Edinson Cavani agreed to surrender the shirt.
Ronaldo followed in a long list of United legends to have worn number seven during his first spell with United from 2003 to 2009.
The 36-year-old rejoined United from Juventus last week, but Cavani had the number seven at the start of this season, raising the possibility of Ronaldo having to don a different shirt.
But Cavani has agreed to swap to 21 -- the number the veteran striker wears for Uruguay — so Ronaldo can reclaim his old jersey.
