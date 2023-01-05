Cristiano Ronaldo has been urged to speak out about human rights issues in Saudi Arabia after completing his big-money move to Al Nassr.

The Portugal superstar, who was greeted by fireworks and deafening roars at Al Nassr's Mrsool Park stadium on Tuesday, said he wanted to "be part of the success of the country and the culture of the country".

The 37-year-old left Manchester United in November after an explosive interview in which he criticised the club and manager Erik ten Hag.

Amnesty International said Ronaldo's signing is part of a "wider pattern of sportswashing" in Saudi Arabia.

The arrival of the former Real Madrid forward comes against the backdrop of a Saudi push into sports including golf, boxing, tennis and F1 as well as football, following the takeover of English Premier League club Newcastle United in 2021.

