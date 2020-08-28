Juventus star Cristiano Ronaldo said Thursday that his “spirit and ambition were as high as ever” as he strives to “break records and conquer the world” next season.

The Portuguese forward won his second ‘Scudetto’ with Juventus, but despite his double against Lyon the Italian giants exited the Champions League to the French club in the last 16.

