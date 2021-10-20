Dubai’s Madame Tussauds said Wednesday it will soon change the shirt of the wax figure of Cristiano Ronaldo after online backlash that the Portuguese footballer was wearing the “wrong” jersey.

London’s renowned waxwork museum opened this week in its first outpost in the Arab world in Dubai, with Ronaldo’s wax figure donning the striped black and white shirt of his previous team, Italy’s Juventus.

In August, Ronaldo returned to Manchester United in the English Premier League on a two-year contract with an option to extend that deal by a further season.

