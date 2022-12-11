Cristiano Ronaldo said on Sunday “there’s no point in reacting in the heat of the moment,” as he responded to Portugal’s World Cup elimination.

“To win a World Cup for Portugal was the biggest and most ambitious dream of my career. Fortunately, I won many titles of international dimension, including for Portugal,” Ronaldo wrote on Instagram.

His post did not talk about international retirement but he started Portugal’s last two matches in Qatar on the bench, a decision which provoked debate in Portugal and across the football world.

More details here.